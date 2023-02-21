Balancer Price Reaches $7.32 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00029688 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $346.13 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422654 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.70 or 0.27997400 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,465,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,291,721 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
