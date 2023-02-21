Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,894,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

