Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

