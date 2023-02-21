Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,099 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $80,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

