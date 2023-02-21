Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 213.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

