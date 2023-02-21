Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $16.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

