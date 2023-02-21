Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $149.41 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $149,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR stock opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.