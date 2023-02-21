Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Volume of $17.63 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $446.14 million and $17.63 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.01281911 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006140 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013654 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00034344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.16 or 0.01619281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $16,903,126.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

