B. Riley Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $23.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.
NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
