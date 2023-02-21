B. Riley Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $23.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 435.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 135.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 25.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

