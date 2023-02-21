AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:AXS opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

