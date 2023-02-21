Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 790,444 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.85% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,176.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,142 shares of company stock worth $1,122,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

