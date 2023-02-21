Axa S.A. Has $24.33 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

