Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

