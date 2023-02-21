Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.



