Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.64 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.64 billion and $480.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $21.08 or 0.00086875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00056666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.