AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $181.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $169.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of AN stock traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.65. 770,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 60.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,072 shares of company stock valued at $59,506,446 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

