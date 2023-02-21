Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

ADP opened at $228.70 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

