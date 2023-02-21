Australian United Investment Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Australian United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Australian United Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- How to Make Money with Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.