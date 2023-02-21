Australian United Investment Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

