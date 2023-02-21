Augur Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $9.46 or 0.00038595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $104.05 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00421950 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.55 or 0.27950757 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.