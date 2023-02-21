Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 24,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 283,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Further Reading

