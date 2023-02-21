Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,857.26

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $16,857.26 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00414775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.94 or 0.27475446 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

