ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 47.4%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares traded up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,517,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 877% from the average session volume of 360,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

ATAC Resources Trading Up 42.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

