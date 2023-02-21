AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

