AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
