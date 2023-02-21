AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.99 on March 27th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. American Trust purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

