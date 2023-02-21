Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,869 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $45,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assurant Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

AIZ stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

