Artha Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Dollar Tree comprises 6.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,077.9% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $6,385,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $146.05. 280,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.