Artha Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 12.4% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.61. The stock had a trading volume of 546,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,784. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

