Artha Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up 1.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $20,443,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 359,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,777. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

