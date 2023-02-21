Artha Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Artha Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 4.9% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.33. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

