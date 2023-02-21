Artha Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Artha Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up 1.7% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet Company Profile

Shares of FRPT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. 197,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,716. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.