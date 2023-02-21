Artha Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Artha Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for 1.7% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Freshpet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 197,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

