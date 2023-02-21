ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1,557.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,085 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ARKF stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

