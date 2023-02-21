Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.23

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 3294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 233,562 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,873 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 279,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 3,949,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

