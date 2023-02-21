Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

