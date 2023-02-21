Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $133.47 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $133.47 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00012464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
