Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.