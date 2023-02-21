API3 Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00007485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $114.35 million and $10.70 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

