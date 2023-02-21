Ankr Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $659.65 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $502.28 million and $659.65 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00020614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00214770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03401389 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $86,618,345.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.