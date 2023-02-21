Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $883.46 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $434.91 million and approximately $883.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00213101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03401389 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $86,618,345.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.