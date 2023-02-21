Analyzing CI Financial (CIXXF) and Its Competitors

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial Competitors 576 2943 3511 120 2.44

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 6.20%. Given CI Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

CI Financial has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CI Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion $326.60 million 6.62 CI Financial Competitors $2.57 billion $218.72 million -15.07

CI Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% CI Financial Competitors 30.27% 19.17% 9.58%

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

