Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $97.50

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

