Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $16.35

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

