Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.94

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.
Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

