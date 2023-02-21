Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.94

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

Banco Santander Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

