Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

2/21/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $170.00.

2/17/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $164.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/20/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/17/2023 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

1/11/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

1/9/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $175.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.37.

Get Salesforce Inc alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.