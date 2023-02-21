Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,453,000 after purchasing an additional 317,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

