Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 446,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,582,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.60. 686,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

