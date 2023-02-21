Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

