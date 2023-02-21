Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $240.42. 565,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

