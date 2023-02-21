Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Shares of AMED traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. 92,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,456. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

