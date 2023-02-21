Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

ALNY traded down $18.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.52. 419,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

